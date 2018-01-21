Day at the J

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Come check out all that the J has to offer at DAY AT THE J! Experience something unexpected by trying a new class, tasting some good food, having fun at camp, and so much more all in one day. There will be FREE previews of Boutique and Group Fitness Classes, Summer Camp, Birthday Party Rentals, Aquatics, Pre-School , Sports, and more.

This event is FREE and open to everyone to invite your friends and spend the day at the J!

FREE Classes.Wellness.Family.Food.Fun.and More!

For more information contact Freedom Whitworth at fwhitworth@bhamjcc.org.

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama
