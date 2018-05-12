On Saturday, on May 12, iHeart Radio is hosting the Magic City Wine Festival at Henley Park and Event Lawn. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., guests will be able to tour the beers and wines of the world specific to certain regions. Restaurants will also have food available for purchase. This is a rain or shine event.

Registration for the Run for Future Rangers is $15 for the kids’ runs and $35 for the 5K.

Tickets for the Magic City Wine Fest begin at $20 and a portion of the ticket sales will go to the zoo. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/events.