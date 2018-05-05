The zoo run, which this year is named the Run for Future Rangers, will take place on May 5 from 7:30-10 a.m. Racers will start in the parking lot before running around the zoo and surrounding areas and finishing at the Henley Park and Event Lawn. The 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. and the kids’ races begin at 8 a.m.

Animal care professional Celeste Hicks said proceeds will benefit the Global Conservation Corps, an organization that works to improve conservation in Africa through the Zululand Rhino Orphanage and helps sponsor the future ranger program.