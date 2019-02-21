Delfeayo Marsalis presents the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

NEA Jazz Master and Grammy award-winning producer Delfeayo Marsalis has garnered a reputation for presenting first- class shows that seamlessly combine a high level of musicianship and entertainment value, to the delight of audiences worldwide. Marsalis uses his 30-plus years of production and compositional expertise to uniquely craft each Uptown Jazz Orchestra performance. Their repertoire ranges from New Orleans street band songs, swing, bebop and the blues to modern and contemporary jazz, always giving listeners a wide-ranging musical experience. Steeped in New Orleans groove, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra deliver the true essence of jazz … with edge, sophistication and good old-fashioned fun!

“The Uptown Jazz Orchestra will excite your mind, warm your soul and make you dance like nobody is looking.” – Color Magazine

