Experience a magical journey into storytelling and music as only the timeless tales of Disney can evoke. Disney In Concert Tale as Old as Time explores iconic moments, plot twists, and feats of daring heroics from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Lion King and many more.
Disney in Concert: Tale as Old as Time
Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
Upcoming Events