Dog Days of Summer

Throughout the the week of Aug. 13-18 Bromberg's Mountain Brook is hosting a pet food drive benefiting Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

As a part of National Clear the Shelter Day, Saturday, August 18 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Bromberg's Mountain Brook location is welcoming the Greater Birmingham Humane Society's Adoption Truck to their lawn on the circle in Mountain Brook Village. In conjunction with the days events, Hollywood Feed will be on hand in their tent with treats and goodie bags, along with discounted pet food for purchase for the pet food drive.

All week long Bromberg's will have an array of pet-themed items for purchase, including gorgeous designer silk pet collars from J. Catma, pet bowls from Match Pewter, and Simon Pearce's "Year of the Dog" handcrafted blown glass figurine which will benefit the GBHS. Bromberg's crystal engraver, Harold Herglotz, will be at on hand Saturday, August 18 offering complimentary hand engraving on this beautiful item.

Bromberg's will also be selling two beautiful dog photography books, "Old Timers" and "Mug Shots” from local photographer Irene Gardner, who is graciously donating her proceeds to GBHS as well.

For more information, visit www.brombergs.com/