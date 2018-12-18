Brighten your holidays with Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas! Lightwire Theater was featured as a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent and their electroluminescent artistry, a combination of theater and technology, brings stories to life in complete darkness! Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits.

In this wonderful story, Santa’s helpers are putting the final touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family head south for the winter. Poor Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm, and he ends up alone and lost at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, his adventure begins when he encounters friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King. This delightful holiday production will make children wide-eyed with delight and warm even the smallest of hearts.

Join us for a VIP Family Dinner and pictures with Santa before the show!

Call 205 996 6113 For More Details.