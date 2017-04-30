Electronic Recycling Event

Start Gathering Your Old Electronics

Protec, an electronic recycling company, will be here to collect all electronic waste on Sunday, April 30. Please start collecting all electronics. The event is free. The only charge will be $5 for large monitors and $10 to have the hard drive destroyed. Flat screen television accepted, but no tube televisions.

Items accepted for free recycling include: • Desktop and all-in-one computers • Laptops, tablets, e Readers • Monitors • Desktop printers, copiers, scanners, faxes, multifunction devices • Shredders • UPS/battery backup devices (with or without included battery) • Computer peripherals including mice, keyboards, modems, routers and computer speakers • Small electronics including mobile phones, MP3 players/iPods, calculators, GPS devices, digital cameras, camcorders and cordless phones • Digital projectors, CD/ DVD/Blu-ray players, gaming devices, A/V receivers, video streaming devices, cable/satellite receivers • External hard drives and small servers • Rechargeable batteries

Last year 93 computers, one pallet of printers, two 34 cubic foot boxes of keyboards and plastic from the computers, three bins of cables, cell phones, chargers. Lots of monitors and flat screen TVs.

Danny Skinner, owner of Protec Recycling, estimated 7500 pounds in total.