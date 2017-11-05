A 13-time GRAMMY winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Birmingham native Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. Harris is known as much for her eloquently straightforward songwriting as for her incomparably expressive singing. Don’t miss one of the most admired and influential women in music right here in her hometown!
“I look at my voice and my abilities as a gift. I don’t feel that I can even take any credit for it, but it’s such a huge presence in my life. It is my life. It’s my identity, it’s everything. And it’s given me a great deal of joy and a sense of purpose – I can’t imagine my life without it.” – Emmylou Harris
Emmylou Harris – Meet & Greet Package
Package price: $245
Package includes:
One premium, reserved ticket located in the first 5 rows
Exclusive meet & greet with Emmylou Harris
Personal photograph with Emmylou Harris
Limited edition, handwritten lyric print autographed by Emmylou Harris
Collectible tour lithograph (numbered, limited print)
Exclusive Emmylou Harris merchandise item
Proceeds benefit Bonaparte’s Retreat – bonapartesretreat.org
Limited availability
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294 View Map