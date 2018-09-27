An Evening with The Capitol Steps

Lyric Theatre 1800 3rd Ave N, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35203

An Evening with The Capitol Steps, at Birmingham's historic Lyric Theatre, will be an uproarious night of musical political satire that you don’t want to miss. Whether you're a Republican or Democrat, this show will have you laughing until your sides hurt! Proceeds benefit the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama. Reserve your seats today at www.parcalabama.org/steps.

Lyric Theatre 1800 3rd Ave N, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35203 View Map
Comedy, Entertainment, Politics & Activism
