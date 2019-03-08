An Evening with Cowboy Junkies

Cowboy Junkies are a Canadian alternative country/blues/folk rock band and anyone who has been following their journey knows the band has always traveled on its own path. For more than 30 years, Cowboy Junkies have remained true to their unique artistic vision and to the introspective, quiet intensity that is their musical signature, creating a critically acclaimed bodies of original work that has endeared them to an audience unwavering in its loyalty. In July 2018, they ended a six-year wait for a new album with All That Reckoning.