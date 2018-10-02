OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Experiencing Space Travel with Dr. Larry DeLucas, former astronaut. A biochemist at UAB, Dr. DeLucas flew as a payload specialist on Space Shuttle Columbia for STS-50, the U.S. Microgravity Laboratory-1 (USML-1) Spacelab mission. Over two weeks, the crew conducted a wide variety of experiments relating to materials processing and fluid physics. Afterwards, he served as NASA Chief Scientist for the International Space Station. He will talk about his experiments, how they turned out, and his experience as as astronaut. Don't miss this unique experience to learn firsthand about space travel.