OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Explorations: Instructor: James Lowery, retired administrator, UAB; serves on nine environmental boards

April 4: Historic Birmingham Mineral Railroad

The railroad that ran through six counties for a century will be described, with maps and photographs from its steam engine era and where it can be seen today.

April 11: Ice Age Tar Pit Excavations (La Brea)

Learn about the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, including active excavations plus 3.5 million fossils.

April 18: Antarctica – Continental Ice

This session will explore the science of the region and show its wildlife – sea birds, penguins, whales, seals – as well as icebergs, glaciers, and research stations.