"Finding Me beneath the Kapok Tree" book release party

Lauren Bailey, of Rebearth Publications, is releasing her first book, "Finding Me Beneath the Kapok Tree," on Earth Day weekend at Emmet O'Neal Library. According to her website, the book "chronicles the journey of a baby elephant who searches for an identity all his own. Through this journey of self-discovery, he learns that everything he needs has been inside of him all along."

The event will have children's face painting, a craft section and a reading and singing portion during which Bailey will talk about the animals in the book and why they are important. There will also be giveaways, featuring one grand prize with an original copy of the book, a handmade stuffed elephant, a pack of cosmos seeds to attract pollinators and a custom bookmark. Four secondary prizes of a handmade stuffed elephant, cosmos seeds and a custom bookmark will be available, too.

Copies of the book and handmade stuffed elephants will be available for purchase at the event. Bailey is donating 10 percent of her profit from all "creative endeavors" to different wildlife and environmental organizations as a way to be a steward for the planet. During her release party, she will discuss The Elephant Sanctuary, which is in Tennessee and will be the beneficiary of the donations from her release party.

For more information, visit rebearthpublications.com.