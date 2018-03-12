Five Point South St. Patrick’s Celebration

Five Points Alliance is pleased to present Birmingham’s premier and most historic celebration of the beloved Irish holiday St. Patrick’s Day! From Monday, March 12 to Saturday, March 17, 2018, Five Points South will host its annual St. Patrick’s Celebration featuring all-things Irish with weeklong Irish food and drink specials from Five Point South restaurant bars, as well as events such as an Irish Flag raising, Irish toast, dinner, parade and more. We’re encouraging all of Birmingham to throw on their green, raise a pint and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us!

The celebration culminates on Saturday, March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day! Visitors are encouraged to return to Five Points South from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to dine, enjoy drink specials from Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and Guinness and listen to live Irish music in the festive, St. Patrick’s Day-themed atmospheres of participating Five Points South restaurants, venues and bars.

More information about the celebration and events can be found at http://bit.ly/FPSStPats2018.