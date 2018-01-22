OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Founding of America-Part II: The Rest of the Story or What They Didn't Tell You in School with instructor Fred Moss, physician by vocation, history student by avocation. What America went through to become a nation: the struggles, wars, and eventual coming together of the new nation. Each weekly session will focus on a different part of the history of the founding of America. Sessions Monday Jan 22, 29 and Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26.