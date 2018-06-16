Fourth annual Zoo, Brews & Full Moon Bar-B-Que

Fun for the whole family, enjoy caricature drawings, the Children’s Zoo splash pads, sand art crafts, face-painting, an inflatable maze, lawn games and more. Enjoy drinks from more than a dozen breweries from all over Alabama and the Southeast. In addition to beer, there will be plenty of other libations, including wines and non-alcoholic beverages. Attendees will enjoy tasty dinner provided by Full Moon Bar-B-Que. This family event also includes live music by Union Road Band, animal greetings and walkabouts, and train and carousel rides. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for early event admission, premium parking and drinks. General admission tickets: $35 for adults; $20 for designated drivers; $20 for ages 21 and younger; children younger than 3 free. VIP tickets: $75 for adults; $50 for designated drivers; $50 for ages 21 and younger; children younger than 3 free. This is a rain or shine event. No ticket refunds will be issued. birminghamzoo.com.