George Gershwin’s time in Hollywood produced captivating new tunes and fresh arrangements of his popular Broadway melodies. Pianist Steve Beck will solo in the delightful Second Rhapsody, which features music from Gershwin’s score for the film Delicious, and the orchestra will luxuriate in music from Shall We Dance, Damsel in Distress, and more!
Gershwin in Hollywood
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294
