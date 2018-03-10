Gershwin in Hollywood

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

George Gershwin’s time in Hollywood produced captivating new tunes and fresh arrangements of his popular Broadway melodies. Pianist Steve Beck will solo in the delightful Second Rhapsody, which features music from Gershwin’s score for the film Delicious, and the orchestra will luxuriate in music from Shall We Dance, Damsel in Distress, and more!

Info
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
205.975.2787
