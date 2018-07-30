GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls

to Google Calendar - GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls - 2018-07-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls - 2018-07-30 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls - 2018-07-30 09:00:00 iCalendar - GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls - 2018-07-30 09:00:00

Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Dr, Mountain Brook, Alabama

GirlSpring is offering 2-day mini-camps for girls where they can learn empowerment skills all girls should know! July 30 and 31 is for girls entering 4th and 5th grade, August 2 and 3 is for girls entering 6th and 7th grade, and August 6 and 7 is the overflow date if the other camps fill. Cost is $125 per camper. Activities include art, fashion, nutrition, self-defense, team building, obstacle course with zip-line and more! Campers bring a brown bag lunch.

Info
Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Dr, Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Camp, Crafts, Education & Learning
2059991660
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls - 2018-07-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls - 2018-07-30 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls - 2018-07-30 09:00:00 iCalendar - GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini Camp for Girls - 2018-07-30 09:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

July 2018