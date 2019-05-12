Gladys Knight, the Empress of Soul and winner of seven Grammy awards, possesses one of the richest voices in pop music. Rolling Stone magazine listed her among the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time, and she’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Gladys Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits on the Pop, Gospel, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. She loves to perform, beaming her trademark smile as she connects with audiences on an intimately emotional level.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: $87, $77, $67

ASC Members receive $10 off single tickets (limit 2)

UAB Family receives $15 off single tickets (limit 2)

Tickets valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges subject to availability.

Late seating at discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.