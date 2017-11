Regarding the dinner, Posner said, “It's become a tradition that Jewish people eat Chinese on Dec. 25, as nothing else is open.”

The food will be prepared according to Jewish dietary law, according to Posner.

Before Dec. 20, tickets to the Great Wall of Chinakah Chinese Dinner are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

After Dec. 20, tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children.

For details, contact 970-0100 or office@chabadofalabama.com.