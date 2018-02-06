OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Greek and Roman Classics with Instructor: Shannon Flynt, Assistant Professor of Classics, Samford University.

The Classics provide a new world offering the wisdom of ages past. With a key that unlocks the universe of the Ancient Greeks and Romans, they open a door leading to adventures in history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, theater, and poetry - the breadth of human experience as lived by Homer, Socrates, Plato and Paul as well as by Cicero, Julius Caesar, Augustus, and Augustine.