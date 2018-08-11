Hand In Paw's 18th Annual Picasso Pets

Join Hand in Paw at this year’s most color-filled event: the 18th Annual Picasso Pets on Saturday, August 11th. Picasso Pets is Hand in Paw’s largest fundraiser and one of Birmingham’s liveliest galas. Guests can mingle with star therapy animals, peruse a top-notch silent auction, sip craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, enjoy a delicious seated dinner, and participate in an incredible live auction. To purchase tickets and sponsorships, or to learn more about Picasso Pets, please visit www.picassopets.com.