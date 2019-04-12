Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert

Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Cars fly, trees fight back, and monsters are on the loose in Harry’s second year at Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! See Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in high-definition, on a giant screen, while the Alabama Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Info
Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music, Film, Kids & Family
