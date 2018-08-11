Join us Saturday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Harvest Brunch at SocialVenture in Woodlawn! We're bringing together some of the city’s best brunch restaurants to serve up brunch dishes that amplify the mouthwatering flavors of Alabama farmers’ produce. Enjoy live music as you savor your Harvest Brunch samples and sip your favorite brunch beverages - from Tito's Handmade Vodka's build-your-own-bloody-mary bar and other cocktails to Emerald Hare Wines and Cahaba Brewing Company beer to Red Diamond Coffees & Tea and refreshments from Pepsi. Then, head over to the Woodlawn Street Market to shop for local goodies and visit the Culinary Village! Yep, it'll be hot, but don't worry - we'll have tents and fans in addition to cold drinks to keep you cool! Kids 12 and under enter FREE!

Participating restaurants include: Habitat Feed & Social, Taco Morro Loco, The Preservery, Taj India, Seasons 52, Dreamland BBQ, Whistling Table, Carlile's BBQ, The Grill at Iron City, MO:MO, Lucky Cat Rolled Ice Cream and Little Italy Pizza and Pints. Get a single ticket for $35 and a couples ticket for $60! Tickets are available at the gate and online at http://www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.php.