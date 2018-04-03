OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Healthy Practices That Enhance Life: April 3: Chiropractic and Acupuncture

Instructor: Dr. Beth Sherer, Chiropractor, Back On Track Chiropractic & Wellness Center

Beth will explain Chiropractic and Acupuncture, including some history and the philosophy, science, and art behind the two techniques. She will also explain various techniques for stress management.

April 10: Go Natural: The Gut/Brain Connection Instructor: Rhonda Dial, Master Herbalist, Go Natural Herbs & Fitness

This session on the gut/brain connection will focus on healing conditions for such things as exhaustion, anxiety and

depression, chronic insomnia, brain fog, trouble losing weight, and more. Rhonda will help us see what we can do to improve our health from a nutritional perspective and to enjoy life.

April 17: Essential Oils

Instructor: Julie Tidwell, retired physical therapist

Julie will discuss the therapeutic benefits of essential oils, which are a powerful natural option to address health and wellness.

She will share the different ways of using essential oils in our day-to-day routine and the story of her journey into a holistic health approach to life.