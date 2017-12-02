The Extemporaneous Theatre Company (also known as ETC) is the longest running improv comedy troupe in Birmingham. Celebrating their 10th year making the city laugh, ETC especially shines in December when they offer 3 different show formats in a matter of weeks. Holiday 'Splosion offers an alternative to the SEC Championship madness on Dec. 2 with its variety show style music, sketches, game shows and more.

Santa's Underpants offers a Christmas Night treat for both those who can't get enough Christmas and those who don't do Christmas by bringing everyone's favorite quick-paced improv games to the stage. Finally, To Mock a Killing Bird is ETC's annual yuletide homicide running Dec. 29-31. This completely improvised murder mystery brings the craziest characters together for the audience to find out who's the murderer and who's just pulling your leg.

All shows are performed at Theatre Downtown (inside 5th Avenue Antiques - 2410 5th Ave S) at 8pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.etcbham.org.