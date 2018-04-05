OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Ice Age Animals of Alabama with Mammoths, saber-toothed cats, giant ground sloths and more! These are just a few of the extinct creatures that once roamed Alabama during the Ice Age. Join us on a journey back to Alabama’s prehistoric past to learn about these fascinating creatures and the Ice Age research currently taking place in the state. Note: A field trip to McWane will be held April 24.
Ice Age Animals
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
