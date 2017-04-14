James and the Giant Peach

A magical peach! An imprisoned boy! Insect friends! An incredible journey! This amazing adventure of James Henry Trotter will fulfill the fantasy of anyone who has ever dreamed of escape. Roald Dahl's story comes hilariously to life in this delightful dramatization that reveals the wickedness of some, the goodness of others, and the indecision encountered by many when they are faced with crises.
Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
