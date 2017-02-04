Jazz Cat Ball 2017 benefiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) Auxiliary at the sixth annual Jazz Cat Ball to be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Sheraton Downtown. Guests will enjoy a seated dinner, live music, ritzy casino games and both live and silent auctions. Tables of 10 are available for $2,500 and all proceeds benefit the animals at the GBHS. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

In true Mardi Gras fashion, a seated dinner will be served during the event. Attendees can dance the night away with music from internationally acclaimed band The Party Crashers as well as enjoy various casino games. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid in the live and silent auctions for items including getaways and sports memorabilia as well as unique jewelry, art and home goods by nationally recognized and local designers.

As the largest annual fundraiser for the GBHS, proceeds from the Jazz Cat Ball are vital to providing services such as health care, shelter, food and socialization for the thousands of homeless, abused and neglected animals, as well as assistance to continue the GBHS’ externship program for fourth year students from Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

More information about Jazz Cat Ball can be found at www.gbhs.org.