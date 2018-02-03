It's the best party this side of NOLA! Join the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary for the seventh annual Jazz Cat Ball on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, all benefiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Attendees will party the night away with a seated dinner, live music from The Big Beyond, a full casino and the chance to bid on exciting trips, unique jewelry art and more during the silent and live auctions. The silent auction will be held online this year, and those interested in bidding can begin bidding on items on Saturday, Jan. 27 by visiting www.501auctions.com/jazzcatball. Individual tickets can be purchased for $250 each, or sponsorship tables (representing 10 tickets each) can be purchased for $2,500. Tickets and tables are available at www.501auctions.com/jazzcatball.

Jazz Cat Ball is vital to raising funds to help provide services such as health care, shelter, food and socialization for thousands of homeless, abused and neglected animals who find hope and help through the GBHS every year, as well as assistance to continue the GBHS’ externship program for fourth year students from Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.