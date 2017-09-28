14-year-old pianist, Joey Alexander, will star in the sixth and final installment of The Essentials, the Center’s innovative series devoted to honoring the rich history of jazz. Hosted by the Center’s own Artist-in-Residence Eric Essix, The Joey Alexander Trio’s performance will focus on The Future of Jazz. At the young age of 14, Joey has impressed the likes of The Today Show, 60 Minutes, CNN, The New York Times, and performed at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. This has fueled a rare level of public notoriety for Joey as a jazz musician, entirely unheard of for one his age, both within the jazz community and among the public at large.

“There has never been anyone that you can think of who could play like that at his age. I love everything about his playing – his rhythm, his confidence, his understanding of the music.” – Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra