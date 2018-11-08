Keb' Mo' Solo

It all took off for Keb’ Mo’ in 1994 with the self-titled release under his newly coined Keb’ Mo’ moniker, and over the years, he has proved that he is a musical force who defies typical genre labels. Over the past two decades, Keb’ has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances. Album after album, 14 in total, garnered him 11 Grammy nominations and four Grammy awards along with 11 Blues Foundation awards and 6 BMI awards for his work in TV and film.

“Keb’ Mo’ is a blues artist whose witty tunes will take some of those blues away.” –NPR Music

“Life Is Beautiful” Keb’Mo’ Meet & Greet Experience $149

One (1) premium reserved seat in the first (5) rows

Meet & greet / photo opportunity with Keb’ Mo’

One (1) merchandise gift autographed by Keb’Mo’

One (1) commemorative laminate and lanyard

Dedicated and early venue entry for merchandise shopping

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: $58, $48, $38, $10 student tickets

ASC Members receive $10 off single tickets (limit 2)

UAB Family receives $15 off single tickets (limit 2)

Tickets valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges subject to availability.

Late seating at discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.