Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery

Join us online via Facebook live – www.Facebook.com/LCBFoundation – at 6PM on September 7th, or in person at the Vestavia location of Newk’s Eatery as we kick off our GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The month of September is GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. To kick off this "A State of Teal" annual awareness campaign of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, Newk’s Eatery is sponsoring a SPIRIT NIGHT on Thursday, September 7th at each of their five Birmingham locations (including Mountain Brook). Eat in or carry out dinner at any Birmingham area location from 4PM until close and a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting our awareness efforts. Learn more about this campaign by visiting http://www.AStateofTeal.org.