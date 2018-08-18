Join the Junior Board of The Literacy Council of Central Alabama for the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest 2018! Hosted by our friends at Ghost Train Brewing Company, Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is a chicken wing cook off benefitting The Literacy Council’s programs – adult literacy, family literacy, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), and GED preparation.

Your ticket includes all the tasty chicken wings you can eat, as long as they last, from our competing teams. There will be live music from local bands and a Kid’s Zone so you can bring the youngsters. And of course Ghost Train will be selling their tasty brews.