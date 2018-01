YOU ARE INVITED!!

Please join OUR LADY OF SORROWS CATHOLIC SCHOOL for an OPEN HOUSE on SUNDAY, JANUARY 28, 2018, from 2-4 p.m., centrally located to the greater Birmingham area in Homewood. Find out how you can empower your child’s future with an affordable Christ-centered education. Shadowing opportunities are also available. For more information, please call the school office at (205) 879-3237. “Growing our children in knowledge and faith…Experience the Difference!” www.olsschool.com