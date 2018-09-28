The Land of Yangalele with Papa Siama and Auntie Dallas

Siama is a prolific composer and guitarist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and his signature sound and commitment to innovation helped the popularization of soukous music (aka “the sound of happiness”). Siama and his wife Dallas’ music, inspired by traditional Congolese music and rumba, will take you on a journey to “The Land of Yangalele” (“Happiness” in Kikongo).

“When we listen to Siama’s ‘Land of Yangalele,’ we hear home, Mama Africa. This is very beautiful music that everyone can enjoy.” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

This is a FREE, non-ticketed community event.

