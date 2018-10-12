The Laramie Project

Indian Springs School 190 Woodward Drive, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35124

Twenty years ago a young man, Matthew Shepard, was fatally beaten in a hate crime in the town of Laramie, WY.

Springs Theatre will tell his story, marking the 20th Anniversary of his death, the weekend of October 12-14 in the John Badham Theater on the Indian Springs campus.

Opening night, Friday, Oct. 12, will include a talk-back with the cast and Tectonic Theater Project member Jeffery LaHoste.

October 12 @7PM

October 13 @ 7PM

October 14 @ 2:30PM

Tickets: $5 for Students / $10 for Adults

Available at the Door

General Seating

Note: Rated PG-13 for difficult discussions

