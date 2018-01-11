Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and Levite Jewish Community Center present Learn To Play Pickleball, A New Sensation with trained instructors from the Jewish Community Center. Come learn pickle ball, a low-impact racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Using solid paddles, 2-4 players hit a perforated plastic ball, similar to a waffle ball, over a net. Invented in the mid-1960s as a children's backyard pastime, pickle ball has become popular among older adults as well. The courts are indoors--wear comfortable clothes and shoes that allow side-to-side motion. Note: this activity is for healthy adults and a disclaimer must be signed for the Levite Jewish Community Center. Session on January 11 and 25.
LEARN TO PLAY PICKLEBALL
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Fitness, Leisure & Recreation
