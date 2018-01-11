Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and Levite Jewish Community Center present Learn To Play Pickleball, A New Sensation with trained instructors from the Jewish Community Center. Come learn pickle ball, a low-impact racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Using solid paddles, 2-4 players hit a perforated plastic ball, similar to a waffle ball, over a net. Invented in the mid-1960s as a children's backyard pastime, pickle ball has become popular among older adults as well. The courts are indoors--wear comfortable clothes and shoes that allow side-to-side motion. Note: this activity is for healthy adults and a disclaimer must be signed for the Levite Jewish Community Center. Session on January 11 and 25.