Lily Rain Unveiling Party

Calling all Birmingham fashionistas! Lily Rain, a clothing and lifestyle boutique, is celebrating its grand reopening with an Unveiling Party Thursday, March 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at its Summit location. Having recently undergone renovations and updates, the store is excited to reopen its doors. Everyone is invited to come explore the store and enjoy an art exhibit and live painting experience by local artist Sarah Mason. Complimentary hors d’ourves and mimosas will also be available throughout the night. Lily Rain will offer 20% off all apparel and jewelry throughout the event, and the first 20 people will receive a Lily Rain swag bag. The event will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama, as the store will donate 20% of all sales from the evening to help grant wishes for Alabama Wish kids. RSVPs are encouraged but not required; RSVP to rsvp@lilyrain.com.