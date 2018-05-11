Saxophonist Maceo Parker embodies the legacy of soul and funk music like no other musician can. Always at the forefront, Maceo has been a common thread in the history of funk — helping to pioneer the sound of the genre in collaborations alongside seminal icons like James Brown, George Clinton, and Prince, all the while honing his own signature brand of showmanship. Maceo’s current band hits the road this season in celebration of repertoire spanning the prolific career of this funk legend: 50 Years of Funk.

“The audience singing and swaying like trees in a hurricane: Maceo is in the House – blowing a tempest.” – Seattle Times

“Maceo Parker is a funk titan.” – The Mercury News, San Francisco