The Junior Board of Community Grief Support will host the 2nd Annual “Magic City Mac N’ Cheese Festival” on Sunday, September 9, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. at Brookwood Village. The festival is part-competition, part-celebration of the south’s favorite comfort food, and a fundraiser for Community Grief Support.

An estimated 5,000-plus participants will taste various Mac N' Cheese dishes from Birmingham’s favorite restaurants, food trucks and caterers. The Mac N’ Cheese Festival will be a family- and pet-friendly event including live music and children’s activities like balloon artists and more.. There will also be a local “celebrity” tasting panel and a cash bar on site.

Vendors so far for 2018 include: Newk’s Eatery, Sky-Castle, Irondale Café, Mason-Dixon Bakery & Bistro, California Pizza Kitchen, Swamp Monster BBQ, The Southern Kitchen & Bar, The J. Clyde, The Cheesecake Emporium, Sol’s Sandwich Shop and Deli, John’s City Diner, Ivory LeShore’s Gourmet Bread Pudding & Cheesecake, Fetch: A Treat Truck For Dogs, Simply Infused Olive Oil Shop, Vintage Comfort Food Co., Sherry’s Café, Cakes & Catering, Nothing But Noodles, Joel’s Southern Cooking, Carlile’s Barbeque, Katie’s Plates, Panoptic Catering, Brick & Tin, and Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods…with more signing up daily.

For interested sponsors, please contact Katie Harris-Lovoy at 205/870-8667 or macfestbhm@gmail.com.

The presenting sponsor of the event this year is Brasfield & Gorrie LLC.

All proceeds benefit Community Grief Support to help fund free grief support groups, grief counseling and community grief education in the Greater Birmingham area. Tickets may be purchased through the Magic City Mac N’ Cheese Festival website at www.macfestbhm.com.