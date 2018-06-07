OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Many Varieties of Christian Beliefs;

June 7: Unitarian Universalist: Ruth Vann Lillian, Interim Minister, Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. Both the Unitarian and Universalist movements built upon the foundation of traditional Christianity, but departed from the orthodox doctrines of the nature of Jesus and human salvation. Since their merger in 1968, this worldwide association of churches has continued to explore new sources of truth and meaning and how it all informs humanity’s continued struggles for justice and peace.

June 14: Assemblies of God: Joe Comer, Pastor, Horizons Church. The Assemblies of God is a fellowship of churches which share a common system of beliefs based on a Protestant, Pentecostal faith. It is also the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world with over 68 million members worldwide.

June 21: Christian Scientist: John Lang, spokesman for First Church of Christ Scientist. Mary Baker Eddy founded Christian Science in 1879 after she was healed from a serious ailment. It is a church of Christian healers and in her words “a church designed to commemorate the works of our Master (Jesus Christ) which should reinstate primitive Christianity and its lost element of healing.”

June 28: Seventh-day Adventist: Steve Severance, Pastor, Birmingham First Seventh-day Adventist Church. The Seventh-day Adventist Church is based firmly on the Holy Bible; centered on the cross; and passionate about sharing the everlasting gospel with every nation, tribe, tongue, and people. In nearly every country of the world, you can find Adventists pursuing that mission through Bible teaching, education, healthcare, media, community services, disaster relief, and development.