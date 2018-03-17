Marc Broussard is a singer-songwriter. His style is best described as “Bayou Soul,” a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock, and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots. In his career, he has released eight studio albums, one live album, and three EP’s. Drawing vocal and stylistic influence from Otis Redding and Brian McKnight, while bearing the preternaturally gruff vocals of John Hiatt and Dr. John, Broussard’s vocals are a work of art that can only be experienced live for the full effect. He’ll return to the Center for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration joined by his full, soulful, and energetic band.

“… eclectic mix of soul, funk, R&B, and rock, along with a dash of Cajun flavor from his home state into his five solo albums.”

– Garden & Gun