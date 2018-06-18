Mason Music Led Zeppelin Rock Band Camp

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Led Zeppelin, Mason Music is transforming our Rock Band Camp into a week-long celebration of the music created and inspired by the greatest rock band of all time. It’s all Led Zeppelin, all week long. Learn about their background, their formation as a band, stories from the road and, of course, songs from their iconic catalogue of rock and roll gold. This camp is open to students ages 10-18 who have a grasp of their instrument and a love of Led Zeppelin.

Sign up with your friends to form a band of 5 to 7 people, or register to be drafted together with other musicians of similar age and skill level. Ramble on with us for a week-long, full-day rock experience, complete with a “battle of the bands” at the end of camp.