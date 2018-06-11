Mason Music STARS Preschool Music Camp

Mason Music: Mountain Brook Studio 2903 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

June 11-15 Mountain Brook Studio (9am-11am)

June 25-29 Cahaba Heights Studio (9am-11am)

July 9-13 Bluff Park Studio (9am-11am)

July 23-27 Greystone Studio (9am-11am)

Get ready to blast off into a musical adventure with Mason Music! Our STARS Preschool Music Camp is the perfect way for your little ones to have a great time exploring musical concepts in a creative environment. Suggested for 3 to 5 year olds who are potty trained and ready for fun that’s gonna be out-of-this-world!

Info
Camp, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
