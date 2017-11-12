Modigliani Quartet

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

Possessing all the elegance and transparency of a painting by its Italian namesake, the Modigliani Quartet brings its distinctively French style and astonishing technical finesse to the Center for an evening of string quartet masterpieces. The group’s “Gallic cool” (The New York Times), with its undercurrent of passion, crisp articulation and rich timbres, is the perfect match for a well-crafted program that highlights the quartet’s “awesome individual and communal brilliance” (Strad Magazine).

Program:

Mozart Quartet in D Major, K. 575

Saint-Saëns Quartet No. 1 in E minor, Op. 112

Dvořák Quartet in F Major, Op. 96 “American”

