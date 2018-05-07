Mountain Brook Junior High Presents ‘The Sound of Music’

Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Honoring the annual tradition of producing a top-notch theater performance, the Mountain Brook Junior High Choir and Glee Club students will be offering two showtimes of the broadway version of "The Sound of Music" on Monday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at Canterbury United Methodist Church.

“The level of hard work the students put into practicing is impressive. These kids are so enthusiastic and incredibly talented,” said choir teacher Amy Loden, the leader and champion of the shows.

In addition to outstanding singing, the set design, props and costumes appear far more professional than one would typically expect from seventh through ninth graders. Last spring, students performed "Peter Pan" and the prior year showcased "The Lion King."

“These plays are a perfect, fun, family outing for elementary and pre-school children as well as grandparents in our community," said MBJH parent Catharine Crane. “The shows are high-quality, true, live performances and a great way to expose our kids to theater.”

Many of the favorite standards from "The Sound of Music" will be performed including "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Every Mountain," "Do-Re-Me" and the title song "The Sound of Music."

Come out and enjoy the show and support the arts in our schools. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.

View Map
