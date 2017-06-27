Movies at Avondale Park: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Phone home and tell family and friends to join us for Movies at Avondale Park presented by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 27 for a showing of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Crestwood Park. Lay out a blanket or plop down a lawn chair with family and friends to watch this beloved, classic movie. Furthermore, the Birmingham Zoo, one of the event’s sponsors, will be giving away several day admission passes and family memberships to guests. More information about Movies at Avondale Park’s showing of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/436038880091405/?active_tab=about