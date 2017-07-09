Movies at Avondale Park: Hook

Get hooked at Movies at Avondale Park presented by Wells Fargo on Sunday, July 9 with a showing of Hook in Crestwood Park. Lay out a blanket or plop down a lawn chair with family and friends and get lost in the riveting world of Neverland. Furthermore, the Birmingham Zoo, one of the event’s sponsors, will be giving away several day admission passes and family memberships to guests. This is the final movie showing for Movies at Avondale Park. More information about Movies at Avondale Park’s showing of Hook can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1794542393895649/